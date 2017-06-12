Ludington sets new world record for most "sand angels"
The city broke a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach. The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled at Sterns Park beach on Lake Michigan Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|9 hr
|randyw
|6
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 4
|Day DAY
|209
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC