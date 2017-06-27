Great Lakes Fresh Market to unveil rebranded, renovated ex-Plumb's store

The Great Lakes Fresh Market company will unveil completed renovations to its North Muskegon grocery store at 520 Whitehall Road on Friday, June 30. The store was once owned by Plumb Inc., but the company ceased operations in February after closing stores in Norton Shores and Newaygo in November 2016. Its assets were taken over by secured creditor L.M. Foods, which announced the new name of the remaining three stores in March 2017.

