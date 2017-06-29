Feds help catch 3 involved in Muskegon-area May shooting
Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph E. Thomas said that the shooting in question occurred May 16, 2017 in the 2200 block of Glade Street near the Marathon gas station there. Something had earlier transpired earlier between the two shooters, before the two met at the gas station and fought, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 24
|Day DAY
|214
|All white women are going black
|Jun 16
|BigUn
|2
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|randyw
|6
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC