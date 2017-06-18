Featured Fugitives: Luke Brewster, Larry Alford, Eddie Pratt
Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force are seeking tips in the continued search for three of West Michigan's Most Wanted. Luke Charles Brewster , 37, is wanted in connect to a child abuse case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All white women are going black
|Jun 16
|BigUn
|2
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|randyw
|6
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 4
|Day DAY
|209
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC