Electric Forest Celebrates Self Expression and Diversity with Monarch Rachel
The 7th annual Electric Forest festival returned to its home in the beautiful forest of Rothbury, Michigan for the first of two weekends, welcoming over 40,000 fans for four days and nights of camping, live music, incredible art installations and the magic of the enchanted Sherwood Forest. On site for the 2017 Electric Forest adventure was EF attendee Rachel Britton from Muskegon, Michigan, who reigned this past weekend as the festival's 2017 "EF Monarch."
