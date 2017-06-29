Car rear-ends truck, crosses 5 lanes of highway, strikes several trees

A Muskegon man is suffering from serious injuries in a hospital this morning after his car crashed into a truck and several trees Wednesday on U.S. 10 in Mason County's Amber Township. The man's grey-colored car rear-ended a pickup truck, which was slowing to turn into a business on U.S. 10 about one mile east of U.S. 31, police said.

