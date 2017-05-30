95 of our favorite photos from Muskegon-area 2017 proms
MUSKEGON, MI -- As the 2017 prom season comes to a close and students replace their tuxedos and dresses with caps and gowns, MLive Muskegon Chronicle takes a look back at six weeks of prom coverage. Along the way we visited 16 proms, giving students a chance to pose with their friends as they showed off their outfits and personalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|8 hr
|Robert
|208
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC