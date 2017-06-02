5K to be held to honor Rebekah Bletsch

The third annual Remembering Rebekah 5K will start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 at Fricano's-Muskegon Lake, located at 1050 W. Western Avenue in Muskegon. All proceeds from the 5K will go to a college fund for Bletch's daughter and Puppy Breath Rescue in Grand Haven.

