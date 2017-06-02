5K to be held to honor Rebekah Bletsch

5K to be held to honor Rebekah Bletsch

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WOODTV.com

The third annual Remembering Rebekah 5K will start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 at Fricano's-Muskegon Lake, located at 1050 W. Western Avenue in Muskegon. All proceeds from the 5K will go to a college fund for Bletch's daughter and Puppy Breath Rescue in Grand Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Sun Day DAY 209
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr '17 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,340 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC