Woman with tickborne Lyme disease now warning others
If you're heading up north or outdoors during the long Memorial Day weekend, watch out for ticks. The Michigan Lyme Disease Association says they've received a lot of reports of bites this year and this season could be the worst they've seen in a decade.
