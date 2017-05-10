West Michigan distillery planning exp...

West Michigan distillery planning expansion just weeks after opening

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The distillery opened at 350 W. Western Ave. during mid-April serving signature cocktails featuring its own liquors and Whistle Punk pizza. Now, the company is applying for mixed spirit drink manufacturer licenses - yes, plural, as in two of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) May 2 Robert 200
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr 26 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC