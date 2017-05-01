West Michigan aviation employees make 'the engine go'
Employees at a new factory in Norton Shores walk into work each day to see a life-size print of a jet engine they help build. GE Aviation's GE90 jet engine fan is emblazoned on the floor in the employee locker room at the Johnson Technology factory at 6120 Norton Center Drive.
