Voters reject tax requests

Election results are in and the voters of the White Lake Area have decided that they do not wish to pay millages for an aquatic center in Whitehall, or a sinking fund in Montague that would be used to make facility repairs. Residents who lived within the Whitehall School District, had the opportunity to decided if they would pay 2 mills over 20 years for a proposed recreational millage which would have paid for the construction, operation and maintenance of a community aquatic center.

