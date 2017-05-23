Veterans Job Fair packs in nearly 80 ...

Veterans Job Fair packs in nearly 80 businesses, hundreds of job-seekers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: MLive.com

Nearly 80 venders attended the sixth annual Muskegon County Veterans Job Fair Tuesday, providing job-seekers with "veteran friendly" job opportunities. The event was moved from its previous home of five years at the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum due to lack of space for additional employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) May 2 Robert 200
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr 26 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC