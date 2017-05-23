Veterans Job Fair packs in nearly 80 businesses, hundreds of job-seekers
Nearly 80 venders attended the sixth annual Muskegon County Veterans Job Fair Tuesday, providing job-seekers with "veteran friendly" job opportunities. The event was moved from its previous home of five years at the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum due to lack of space for additional employers.
