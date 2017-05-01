US-31 Bridge Work Hampered by Weather
HOLLAND TWP., MI The combination of time and weather has thwarted an aspect of the final touch-up work on the US-31 project through Holland's North Side for now. Michigan Department of Transportation crews are expected to reopen Lakewood Boulevard under the highway in its entirety by Wednesday.
