Two bullets found in Orchard View HS cafeteria
Two bullets and three casings were found Wednesday in the Orchard View High School cafeteria after a student found them and brought them to the school. In the post, Nielsen says they know that a student found the bullets and casings and brought them to school and then left them on a cafeteria table.
