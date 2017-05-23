Students, staff sent to hospitals due...

Students, staff sent to hospitals due to irritant at Muskegon Catholic

22 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Nineteen students and staff at Muskegon Catholic Central schools were taken to hospitals Tuesday morning after experiencing breathing discomfort due to an unknown irritant at the school. All students and staff -- approximately 450 people -- were evacuated from the school and classes were canceled for the day, said Ken Rasp, president of Muskegon Catholic Central.

