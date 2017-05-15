She had right-of-way in fatal crash, but THC got her jail and regret
A young woman cried in Muskegon County's Circuit Court earlier this month as she was sentenced to half a year in jail for a 2015 crash that winded up proving fatal for the other party. She couldn't have done anything different in the circumstances, her lawyer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|Sat
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|May 2
|Robert
|200
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr 26
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC