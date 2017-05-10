Parties in the Park announces 2017 music line up
If you're looking for signs of summer, here's one of the biggest for the Muskegon area: Parties in the Park is about to kick off its season. Parties in the Park has announced its lineup of nonprofits and bands that will host and perform at the Friday night events at Hackley Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|May 2
|Robert
|200
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr 26
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC