Packing 13-foot-tall waves, gale warn...

Packing 13-foot-tall waves, gale warning issued for Lake Michigan

The gale warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is scheduled for 8 p.m. today through 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2. The gale warning area covers the off-shore waters of Lake Michigan from a point extending from Pentwater to the southern edge of the lake. Waves are expected to reach 11 feet tall in areas 5 miles or more off shore.

