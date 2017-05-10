Ottawa County Deputies Assisting in Search of Missing Man
WHITEHALL, MI The Marine Division of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is assisting in the search for a 65-year-old man in the waters of Lake Michigan north of Muskegon. Donald Schiele hasn't been seen since late Wednesday morning when bystanders and fire officials on the shore near the Michillinda Lodge in Fruitland Township saw a man going overboard about 300 yards away from the shore and calling for help.
