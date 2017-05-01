Opioid overdose epidemic prompts acti...

Opioid overdose epidemic prompts action from Muskegon Co. health officials

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The unprecedented number of opioid overdoses has health officials working around the clock to raise awareness and save lives by passing out a life-saving drug free-of-charge to those who need it most. "We've seen a five-fold increase in overdose deaths since 1999 and that's fairly similar in the surrounding communities including Ottawa, Kent, and Allegan," said Brandon Hool, Overdose Prevention Program Manager for The Red Project of Muskegon .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) 11 hr Robert 200
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr 26 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr 3 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC