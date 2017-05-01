Opioid overdose epidemic prompts action from Muskegon Co. health officials
The unprecedented number of opioid overdoses has health officials working around the clock to raise awareness and save lives by passing out a life-saving drug free-of-charge to those who need it most. "We've seen a five-fold increase in overdose deaths since 1999 and that's fairly similar in the surrounding communities including Ottawa, Kent, and Allegan," said Brandon Hool, Overdose Prevention Program Manager for The Red Project of Muskegon .
