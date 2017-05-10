Officer Jonathan Ginka, 1983-2017: A life of public service remembered
The end of Officer Jonathan Ginka's watch came too early in the pre-dawn hours of an early spring morning. In the days since the May 10 crash that took the Norton Shores Police officer's life, his brothers and sisters in uniform have rallied as they do in times of tragedy.
