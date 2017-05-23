No Serious Injuries After West MI Sch...

No Serious Injuries After West MI School Evacuated

From the Associated Press - About 20 students and staff members at a western Michigan school have been treated for breathing problems caused by an unknown irritant. The Muskegon Chronicle and WOOD-TV report hazardous materials teams were inside Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday trying to determine the cause of the irritant.

