Muskegon Woman in serious condition a...

Muskegon Woman in serious condition after US-31 Crash with Semi

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

A 26-year-old Muskegon woman is in serious condition after a crash on US-31 that involved a semi and another vehicle closing both northbound and southbound US-31 for hours. Sgt. Eric Westveer with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says at 3:49 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, deputies were dispatched to the scene at US-31 and Bingham Street in Olive Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) May 2 Robert 200
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr 26 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC