Muskegon daycare owner faces neglect charge after infant death

Friday May 12 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The operator of a Muskegon home daycare is facing a neglect charge after the April death of a 1-year-old child. The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office says Keysha Michelle Collins, 49, is charged with second-degree neglect in the death of Korey Brown.

