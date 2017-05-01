Montague teacher's alleged sex crimes...

Montague teacher's alleged sex crimes case quietly moves forward

Montague High School Teacher Ryan Thomas Wright is quietly moving toward a trial in circuit court for alleged third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student. Wright filed a written waiver April 25, 2017, allowing his case to proceed to Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court without a preliminary examination, usually the prosecution's first public presentation of its case against the accused.

