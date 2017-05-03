Meth possession, and 8 other crimes sentenced in Muskegon court

The following people were sentenced on April 17 -19, 2017, by Judge William C. Marietti of Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court: Timberly Ann Evans, 35, of Muskegon, to six months in jail for methamphetamine possession less than 25 grams, second or subsequent offense, habitual offender second, $648 court costs/fees. Devin Richard Gerling, 21, of Muskegon, to 13 months to six years in prison for larceny from a building, habitual offender second conviction, $1,100 restitution, $198 court costs/fees.

