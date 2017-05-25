Man facing multiple child porn charges after Google reports concerns
Already charged with possessing child pornography, a Muskegon man is facing new accusations that he reproduced some of the images. Christopher Cole, 41, recently was charged with two new felonies arising from an investigation that began when Google reported suspicious activity, said Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.
