Man, 18, charged in accidental shooti...

Man, 18, charged in accidental shooting death of teen brother

The older brother of a Muskegon High School student who was accidentally shot outside a Muskegon Township bowling alley has been charged in his brother's death. Wednesday, prosecutors charged Dareese Hewlett Jr., 18, with manslaughter for the unintentional death of 15-year-old Davion Hewlett.

