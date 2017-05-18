M-120 reconstruction: Public meeting ...

M-120 reconstruction: Public meeting next Tuesday in North Muskegon

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a project meeting to review plans for this year's reconstruction and widening of M-120 in North Muskegon. MDOT officials will provide project details, scheduling and traffic information.

