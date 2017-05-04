It's time to sign up for the Annual Public Safety Youth Fishing Derby

Registration is open for the popular Public Safety Youth Fishing Derby, and parents are advised not to wait to sign up their children. The event is hosted by the Muskegon, Muskegon Township and North Muskegon police and fire departments for children ages 8 to 12. The derby will be held at 4 p.m. June 15 at Fisherman's Landing on Muskegon Lake in Muskegon.

