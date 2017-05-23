Hazmat situation at Muskegon Catholic Central HS
Emergency crews are responding to a hazmat situation at Muskegon Catholic Central High School, the Muskegon Fire Department has confirmed. Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis said police were called to the school Tuesday morning for an unknown smell.
