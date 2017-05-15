Gov. orders Capitol flags at half-mas...

Gov. orders Capitol flags at half-mast to honor Officer Ginka

Read more: MLive.com

U.S. and Michigan flags on state buildings in the Lansing Capitol complex will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, May 16 in honor of fallen Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka. "Jonathan was a dedicated police officer and will be deeply missed," Gov. Rick Snyder said in a press release announcing the order.

