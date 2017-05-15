Gov. orders Capitol flags at half-mast to honor Officer Ginka
U.S. and Michigan flags on state buildings in the Lansing Capitol complex will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, May 16 in honor of fallen Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka. "Jonathan was a dedicated police officer and will be deeply missed," Gov. Rick Snyder said in a press release announcing the order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|May 2
|Robert
|200
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr 26
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC