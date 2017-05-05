Former felons rehabilitate in special...

Former felons rehabilitate in special program with police that put them in jail

Friday May 5

Convicted felons are coming face-to-face with the police officers who arrested them at a special support group called CLEAR. The CLEAR group is a voluntary program consisting of police, MDOC employees, and returning citizens to figure out what's next in life beyond bars.

