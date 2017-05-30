Filmmakers to release 'Wronged,' a dark thriller shot entirely in Michigan
A group of independent filmmakers from Michigan are set to give audiences their first look at their new film, "Wronged." Shot 100 percent in Michigan woods and parks in Oakland County, Marquette and Muskegon, the dark thriller is Diamond Dead Media's follow-up to "Moorland," a 2014 horror film based on a Michigan urban legend.
