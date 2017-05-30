Elementary students switch school bus...

Elementary students switch school buses to get home after fiery bus-car crash

Thursday May 25

Children were seen evacuating the school bus at around 4:20 p.m. The children were transferred from the damaged school bus to two other Whitehall school buses to complete their ride home. A Whitehall school bus and a grey Chevrolet Lumina were involved in the crash.

