Elementary students switch school buses to get home after fiery bus-car crash
Children were seen evacuating the school bus at around 4:20 p.m. The children were transferred from the damaged school bus to two other Whitehall school buses to complete their ride home. A Whitehall school bus and a grey Chevrolet Lumina were involved in the crash.
Comments
