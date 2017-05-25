Electric Forest unveils performers fo...

Electric Forest unveils performers for first-ever 'Her Forest' event

A female DJ and an Indian dance duo are among the performers scheduled to perform during Electric Forest's new curated events focused on femine contributions to art. The announced lineup of performers, which was made Monday by Electric Forest, provides a framework for the new "Her Forest" initiative, called the most comprehensive of its kind of any music festival by organizers.

