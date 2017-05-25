Electric Forest unveils performers for first-ever 'Her Forest' event
A female DJ and an Indian dance duo are among the performers scheduled to perform during Electric Forest's new curated events focused on femine contributions to art. The announced lineup of performers, which was made Monday by Electric Forest, provides a framework for the new "Her Forest" initiative, called the most comprehensive of its kind of any music festival by organizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|May 2
|Robert
|200
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr 26
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC