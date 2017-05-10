Driver who didn't see merging traffic...

Driver who didn't see merging traffic caused serious I-96 crash, police say

Tuesday

Two people were transported to local hospitals Tuesday morning after a vehicle crash temporarily closed westbound I-96 in Ottawa County. A 30-year-old Grand Rapids woman sustained serious injuries, while a 25-year-old Muskegon man suffered minor injuries, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office report.

