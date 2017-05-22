Condos with marina access proposed fo...

Condos with marina access proposed for Muskegon Lake site near downtown

Wednesday May 17 Read more: MLive.com

Condominiums with boat slips are contemplated for property on West Western Avenue by a development company that would like to incorporate Hartshorn Marina in its plans. The city of Muskegon has accepted a purchase agreement from Smith Equities for the $249,000 asking price for the property located between the marina and Fricano Place.

