Community remembers fallen Norton Sho...

Community remembers fallen Norton Shores officer

Yesterday

Police, friends and family are preparing to say final goodbyes to a Norton Shores officer killed in a crash last week. Officer Jonathan Ginka died Wednesday when his cruiser drove off the road near Henry and Ross Road and hit a tree.

Muskegon, MI

