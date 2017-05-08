Caught on video: Goose causes power outage in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich- Consumers Energy has discovered the cause of Sunday's power outage, that left about 4,500 customers in the dark. On Monday, FOX 17 learned the outage was caused by a goose that flew into a 72,000 volt line in the area of Apple Avenue and Creston Street, which is about a half mile from the substation.

