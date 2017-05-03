Brother to be charged in shooting dea...

Brother to be charged in shooting death of Muskegon High school student

The older brother of a high school student recently shot to death is being charged with the 15-year-old's death. Dareese Davon Hewlett Jr., 18, will be charged with manslaughter among other charges, according to a news release from the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

