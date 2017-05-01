Barking Boutique owner says protests boosting business
"They are bringing in customers," Boelkes told MLive and The Grand Rapids Press on Monday, May 1. "I almost want to thank them. They helped me sell six dogs with almost no advertising."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|2 hr
|Robert
|200
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr 26
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC