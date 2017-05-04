Bad location caused West Michigan bre...

Bad location caused West Michigan brewery bankruptcy, attorney says

A bad location coupled with increased competition were the biggest factors in the failure of Dutch Girl Brewery, according to the company's attorney. Dutch Girl filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with the with the Western District of Michigan Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday, May 2. The business closed abruptly on March 14, using a Facebook post to communicate with customers.

Read more at MLive.com.

