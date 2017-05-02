Authorities identify teen killed outside Muskegon Twp. bowling alley

Authorities in Muskegon County have identified a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a nearby bowling alley Monday evening. The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office says officers were dispatched to the Northway Lanes Bowling Center shortly before 7:00 p.m. Emergency medical personnel provided treatment to the 15-year-old before he was transported to Hackley Hospital.

