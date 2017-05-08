Alleged killer fired just once across 4-lane road: testimony

Nineteen-year-old Johnny Lee Brown left a courtroom in tears Monday after a judge ruled he would be tried for the murder of another teen. Ja'Mall Kitchens was Brown's age when he died April 13, 2016, from a gunshot injury after being found near the corner of McIlwraith Street and Laketon Avenue in Muskegon.

