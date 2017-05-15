Alleged armed robbers took store cash, purse, Swisher Sweet cigars
District Court Chief Judge Judge Raymond Kostrzewa bound over Summers' charge for trial in the Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court after hearing testimony a victim and a Muskegon police officer. Victim Jamie Smith said she working at the Apple Avenue Shell store on April 16, 2017, and was counting out her supply of change when men wearing hoodies and masks across their lower faces entered the store.
