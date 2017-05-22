After squawks and death stares, pereg...

After squawks and death stares, peregrine falcon chicks are banded

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: MLive.com

Two Michigan Department of Natural Resources biologists climbed out a 13th-floor window of the Fifth Third Bank building in the downtown Kalamazoo Thursday for an unwelcomed visit, to snag this year's peregrine falcon chicks from the nest and band their legs. Dodging dive bombing swoops and razor-sharp talons, DNR Biologist Mark Mills reached in through the nesting box backdoor to remove three chicks as Rebecca, the peregrine falcon mother, protested the presence of intruders with constant squawks and death stares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) May 2 Robert 200
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr 26 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC