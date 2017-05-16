A Driver Gets 6 Months for a Fatal Cr...

A Driver Gets 6 Months for a Fatal Crash She Did Not Cause

Tuesday Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

Kali Su Schram did not cause the crash that killed Ralph Martin, a 64-year-old bicyclist who rode into her path as she was driving on Seaway Drive in Muskegon, Michigan, on the morning of November 26, 2015. She will nevertheless serve six months in jail as a result of the accident, thanks to Michigan's unjust and unscientific definition of drugged driving.

