$2.1 million bike trail project to be completed by spring of 2018

A $2.1 million project to connect non-motorized trails around West Michigan is in full swing with better weather conditions and is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2018. A section of the Berry Junction Trail, running from McMillan Road in the north to Lake Street in the south, is being constructed mostly along Whitehall Road that connects the Berry Junction Phase One Trail to Muskegon's Lakeshore Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.